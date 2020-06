Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AZUR at Metrowest - AZUR AT METROWEST COMMUNITY, One of the best communities that Metrowest has! This one bedroom, one bath is just perfect for a starter home.The unit is move in ready. It is a gated community with great amenities. Schedule a visit and you will love it!

Convenient access to major highways 408 / I-4 / FL Turnpike to commute to Downtown Orlando.



(RLNE2776312)