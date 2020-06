Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 1/1 condo minutes from Downtown Orlando! This unit has a galley style kitchen with all appliances. it has a separate living room and dining room and tile flooring throughout. It also has a large laundry room with a stackable washer/dryer. Spacious bedroom with walk-in closet. One assigned parking spot.



*WATER, SEWER, AND TRASH IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT*