6317 Lyons St.
6317 Lyons St.

6317 Lyons Street · (407) 280-7710
Location

6317 Lyons Street, Orlando, FL 32807
Engelwood Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6317 Lyons St. · Avail. Aug 10

$1,575

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1417 sqft

Amenities

6317 Lyons St. Available 08/10/20 Cozy house in Englewood Park near Semoran and 408. - This spacious home with a large front yard has an updated kitchen. It has a large bonus room which could be a family room, 4th bedroom, or great for a home office with its own entrance on the side of the house. The house includes a washer, dryer, dishwasher, and built in microwave. There is a large screened back patio for relaxing in the evenings. The house features newer AC and double pane windows to keep electric bills low. Must have minimum 600 credit score to qualify.

Property is available for showings Wednesdays between 5 and 6 and Sundays between 3 and 4.

Looking for a tenant that will pay rent on time, take care of the place and stay a while. No cats, small dogs are ok, but not preferred. $300 pet fee, plus $25 additional monthly.

There is a $55 application fee per adult.
Requirements for Approval are:
Income over three times the monthly rent
No Evictions
Credit Score must be over 600

Please call Will at 407-280-7710 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.

The application is online at gopropertymgmt.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5917222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6317 Lyons St. have any available units?
6317 Lyons St. has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6317 Lyons St. have?
Some of 6317 Lyons St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6317 Lyons St. currently offering any rent specials?
6317 Lyons St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6317 Lyons St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6317 Lyons St. is pet friendly.
Does 6317 Lyons St. offer parking?
No, 6317 Lyons St. does not offer parking.
Does 6317 Lyons St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6317 Lyons St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6317 Lyons St. have a pool?
No, 6317 Lyons St. does not have a pool.
Does 6317 Lyons St. have accessible units?
No, 6317 Lyons St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6317 Lyons St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6317 Lyons St. has units with dishwashers.
