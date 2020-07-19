Amenities

6317 Lyons St. Available 08/10/20 Cozy house in Englewood Park near Semoran and 408. - This spacious home with a large front yard has an updated kitchen. It has a large bonus room which could be a family room, 4th bedroom, or great for a home office with its own entrance on the side of the house. The house includes a washer, dryer, dishwasher, and built in microwave. There is a large screened back patio for relaxing in the evenings. The house features newer AC and double pane windows to keep electric bills low. Must have minimum 600 credit score to qualify.



Property is available for showings Wednesdays between 5 and 6 and Sundays between 3 and 4.



Looking for a tenant that will pay rent on time, take care of the place and stay a while. No cats, small dogs are ok, but not preferred. $300 pet fee, plus $25 additional monthly.



There is a $55 application fee per adult.

Requirements for Approval are:

Income over three times the monthly rent

No Evictions

Credit Score must be over 600



Please call Will at 407-280-7710 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.



The application is online at gopropertymgmt.com



No Cats Allowed



