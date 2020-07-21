All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 6301 DAYSBROOK DR #103.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
6301 DAYSBROOK DR #103
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

6301 DAYSBROOK DR #103

6301 Daysbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6301 Daysbrook Drive, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3/2.5 Stonebridge Lakes Townhome - 3/2.5 Town-home located in desirable neighborhood of Stonebridge Lakes. All appliances included. Features include, 42" cabinets, Corian counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, screened porch, garden bath/shower,
tile and carpet, Washer & Dryer Included. 2 cars only allowed per town-home. Close to shopping,restaurants,Valencia College, schools, and major roads.

**HOA APPROVAL IS REQUIRED**15-30 HOA APPROVAL PROCESS. APPLICATION FEES OF $100 PER ADULT IN ADDITION TO HAMPTON & HAMPTON APP FEES PER ADULT**

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. Property is tenant occupied and requires 24/48 hours advanced notice for showings. Property available to move in after 07/29/19. For more information please call our leasing department, 1-866-611-3590 or visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2510428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6301 DAYSBROOK DR #103 have any available units?
6301 DAYSBROOK DR #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6301 DAYSBROOK DR #103 have?
Some of 6301 DAYSBROOK DR #103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6301 DAYSBROOK DR #103 currently offering any rent specials?
6301 DAYSBROOK DR #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6301 DAYSBROOK DR #103 pet-friendly?
No, 6301 DAYSBROOK DR #103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6301 DAYSBROOK DR #103 offer parking?
Yes, 6301 DAYSBROOK DR #103 offers parking.
Does 6301 DAYSBROOK DR #103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6301 DAYSBROOK DR #103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6301 DAYSBROOK DR #103 have a pool?
Yes, 6301 DAYSBROOK DR #103 has a pool.
Does 6301 DAYSBROOK DR #103 have accessible units?
No, 6301 DAYSBROOK DR #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 6301 DAYSBROOK DR #103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6301 DAYSBROOK DR #103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zen
9835 Namaste Loop
Orlando, FL 32836
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
The Parks At Hunter's Creek
3000 National Parks Dr
Orlando, FL 32837
Cornerstone
2409 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812
The Bentley at Maitland
6750 Woodlake Dr
Orlando, FL 32810
Integra Cove
6801 Integra Cove Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Kestra Apartments
10387 Vista Oaks Court
Orlando, FL 32836
Millenia 700
4150 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrlando 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Apartments
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach