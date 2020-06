Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

6258 Castelven # 102 Available 09/01/19 Spacious Townhouse in The Vistas in Metrowest - Fantastic townhouse in gated community off Wilshire and Old Park Lane in Metrowest. All bedrooms are upstairs, with a large living room and kitchen plus a 1/2 bath downstairs. Attached single car garage and screened porch too! Call Sara Noble at 407-797-1447 to schedule an appt. to see this lovely townhome!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3517690)