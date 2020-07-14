All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 625 E. Amelia St. #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
625 E. Amelia St. #A
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

625 E. Amelia St. #A

625 Amelia Street · (407) 718-0887
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

625 Amelia Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Lake Eola Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 625 E. Amelia St. #A · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1024 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
Downtown Orlando - This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath town home is located in downtown Orlando, Lake Eola Heights District. It features an open concept living & dining rooms. A half bathroom is located on the first floor for convenience. Both the master and guest bedroom are upstairs. This home also features a private porch in the back. A short walk to Lake Eola Park, restaurants, shopping and major highways. Community washer and dryer. One Covered/Assigned spot as well as guest parking available.

(RLNE5845532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 E. Amelia St. #A have any available units?
625 E. Amelia St. #A has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 E. Amelia St. #A have?
Some of 625 E. Amelia St. #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 E. Amelia St. #A currently offering any rent specials?
625 E. Amelia St. #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 E. Amelia St. #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 625 E. Amelia St. #A is pet friendly.
Does 625 E. Amelia St. #A offer parking?
Yes, 625 E. Amelia St. #A offers parking.
Does 625 E. Amelia St. #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 625 E. Amelia St. #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 E. Amelia St. #A have a pool?
No, 625 E. Amelia St. #A does not have a pool.
Does 625 E. Amelia St. #A have accessible units?
No, 625 E. Amelia St. #A does not have accessible units.
Does 625 E. Amelia St. #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 E. Amelia St. #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 625 E. Amelia St. #A?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Highpoint Club Apartments
11100 Point Sylvan Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd
Orlando, FL 32809
Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook
2802 Cheval St
Orlando, FL 32828
Reserves at Alafaya
3715 S. Alafaya Heights Rd
Orlando, FL 32828
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd
Orlando, FL 32818
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane
Orlando, FL 32801
Infinity Residences at the Park
4000 Maguire Blvd
Orlando, FL 32803

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity