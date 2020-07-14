625 E. Amelia St. #A

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking guest parking

Downtown Orlando - This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath town home is located in downtown Orlando, Lake Eola Heights District. It features an open concept living & dining rooms. A half bathroom is located on the first floor for convenience. Both the master and guest bedroom are upstairs. This home also features a private porch in the back. A short walk to Lake Eola Park, restaurants, shopping and major highways. Community washer and dryer. One Covered/Assigned spot as well as guest parking available.



(RLNE5845532)