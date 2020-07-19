All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 30 2019

6229 Yorktown Dr #141

6229 Yorktown Dr Unit 141 · No Longer Available
Location

6229 Yorktown Dr Unit 141, Orlando, FL 32807
Engelwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
6229 Yorktown #141 Gated community. Lakefront, fully renovated 2 story condo - 6229 Yorktown #141. Gated community. Lakefront, fully renovated 2 story condo/townhouse style. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, granite counter tops in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, New flooring; laminate & ceramic tile downstairs and bathrooms, carpet upstairs. Washer and dryer included in the inside laundry. Fenced patio area and storage closet. Close to shopping, convenient to the university and airport. Association approval is require. Sorry no pets allowed.

(RLNE2571225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6229 Yorktown Dr #141 have any available units?
6229 Yorktown Dr #141 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6229 Yorktown Dr #141 have?
Some of 6229 Yorktown Dr #141's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6229 Yorktown Dr #141 currently offering any rent specials?
6229 Yorktown Dr #141 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6229 Yorktown Dr #141 pet-friendly?
No, 6229 Yorktown Dr #141 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6229 Yorktown Dr #141 offer parking?
No, 6229 Yorktown Dr #141 does not offer parking.
Does 6229 Yorktown Dr #141 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6229 Yorktown Dr #141 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6229 Yorktown Dr #141 have a pool?
Yes, 6229 Yorktown Dr #141 has a pool.
Does 6229 Yorktown Dr #141 have accessible units?
No, 6229 Yorktown Dr #141 does not have accessible units.
Does 6229 Yorktown Dr #141 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6229 Yorktown Dr #141 does not have units with dishwashers.
