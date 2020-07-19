6229 Yorktown Dr #141

Amenities

6229 Yorktown #141 Gated community. Lakefront, fully renovated 2 story condo - 6229 Yorktown #141. Gated community. Lakefront, fully renovated 2 story condo/townhouse style. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, granite counter tops in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, New flooring; laminate & ceramic tile downstairs and bathrooms, carpet upstairs. Washer and dryer included in the inside laundry. Fenced patio area and storage closet. Close to shopping, convenient to the university and airport. Association approval is require. Sorry no pets allowed.



