Last updated May 9 2019 at 2:34 AM

6184 WESTGATE DRIVE

6184 Westgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6184 Westgate Drive, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
Perfect home situated among mature oaks in the heart of Metrowest! Come see this spacious, upgraded, 3 story, 1/1 Condo with Large Loft! Boasting an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings enriched with natural lighting, this condo welcomes you home in one of Metrowest's sought after communities. Featuring wood laminate floors and tiles throughout, large great room beaming with natural lighting featuring a wood burning fireplace as it's center piece. The master bedroom features ceiling fan and spacious walk in closet. The bathroom features newer vanity with upgraded tiled shower surround with decorative accent tiles. Go upstairs and enjoy a large loft space that can be used as an office or be an extra space bedroom for guests. Walk out of the glass French door to enjoy outdoor Florida living on your private balcony with an extra storage closet for additional storage. Take advantage of the amazing amenities the community has to offer with 2 resort style pools, sand volleyball court, tennis courts, fitness center with free weights, machines, & treadmills, and barbecue gazebo. Have a peace of mind knowing this home is located in a gated community! The community is conveniently located near Universal Studios, shopping, restaurants, & Valencia Community College. available May 6th!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6184 WESTGATE DRIVE have any available units?
6184 WESTGATE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6184 WESTGATE DRIVE have?
Some of 6184 WESTGATE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6184 WESTGATE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6184 WESTGATE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6184 WESTGATE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6184 WESTGATE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6184 WESTGATE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6184 WESTGATE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6184 WESTGATE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6184 WESTGATE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6184 WESTGATE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6184 WESTGATE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6184 WESTGATE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6184 WESTGATE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6184 WESTGATE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6184 WESTGATE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
