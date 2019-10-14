6184 WESTGATE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill tennis court volleyball court

Perfect home situated among mature oaks in the heart of Metrowest! Come see this spacious, upgraded, 3 story, 1/1 Condo with Large Loft! Boasting an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings enriched with natural lighting, this condo welcomes you home in one of Metrowest's sought after communities. Featuring wood laminate floors and tiles throughout, large great room beaming with natural lighting featuring a wood burning fireplace as it's center piece. The master bedroom features ceiling fan and spacious walk in closet. The bathroom features newer vanity with upgraded tiled shower surround with decorative accent tiles. Go upstairs and enjoy a large loft space that can be used as an office or be an extra space bedroom for guests. Walk out of the glass French door to enjoy outdoor Florida living on your private balcony with an extra storage closet for additional storage. Take advantage of the amazing amenities the community has to offer with 2 resort style pools, sand volleyball court, tennis courts, fitness center with free weights, machines, & treadmills, and barbecue gazebo. Have a peace of mind knowing this home is located in a gated community! The community is conveniently located near Universal Studios, shopping, restaurants, & Valencia Community College. available May 6th!!