Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

617 N. Hyer Avenue Apt. 3

617 Hyer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

617 Hyer Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Davis-Greenwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
Charming Studio Apartment in Downtown Orlando ! - Charming studio apartment Located near Downtown Orlando! The apartment can be reached from either front of the house or back. Absolutely fabulous second floor unit with solid original hardwood floors in a Historic District of Downtown Orlando. Kitchen features mosaic backslash, granite counter tops, refrigerator, and 4 burner range. The bathroom has the original Art Deco flooring, Claw foot tub, and vanity. The unit also as a wonderful deck off the kitchen that is available to sit out on and enjoy the quiet neighborhood. Coin laundry is on site and available to for your use. Located in the heart of the Mills 50 district, the property backs up to the Orlando's famous Organic Dandelion Cafe. Plenty of local foodie favorites, yoga studios, beautiful lakes and parks are only a short walk away! Street Parking only but an absolutely convenient and great place to call home.

Parking is on first come first serve basis with additional curbside parking.

Pets Allowed (small)
$300 non-refundable pet fee not aggressive
Owner only allows very small pets. Only one pet per unit.

To schedule your own private tour and see our most updated available properties, go to our website: www.flarealtyinvestments.com
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com

$1,025.00.00 Monthly Rent
$1,025.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-Evictions None

(RLNE4982765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 N. Hyer Avenue Apt. 3 have any available units?
617 N. Hyer Avenue Apt. 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 617 N. Hyer Avenue Apt. 3 have?
Some of 617 N. Hyer Avenue Apt. 3's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 N. Hyer Avenue Apt. 3 currently offering any rent specials?
617 N. Hyer Avenue Apt. 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 N. Hyer Avenue Apt. 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 617 N. Hyer Avenue Apt. 3 is pet friendly.
Does 617 N. Hyer Avenue Apt. 3 offer parking?
Yes, 617 N. Hyer Avenue Apt. 3 offers parking.
Does 617 N. Hyer Avenue Apt. 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 N. Hyer Avenue Apt. 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 N. Hyer Avenue Apt. 3 have a pool?
No, 617 N. Hyer Avenue Apt. 3 does not have a pool.
Does 617 N. Hyer Avenue Apt. 3 have accessible units?
No, 617 N. Hyer Avenue Apt. 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 617 N. Hyer Avenue Apt. 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 N. Hyer Avenue Apt. 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

