617 N. Hyer Avenue Apt. 3

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly yoga

Charming Studio Apartment in Downtown Orlando ! - Charming studio apartment Located near Downtown Orlando! The apartment can be reached from either front of the house or back. Absolutely fabulous second floor unit with solid original hardwood floors in a Historic District of Downtown Orlando. Kitchen features mosaic backslash, granite counter tops, refrigerator, and 4 burner range. The bathroom has the original Art Deco flooring, Claw foot tub, and vanity. The unit also as a wonderful deck off the kitchen that is available to sit out on and enjoy the quiet neighborhood. Coin laundry is on site and available to for your use. Located in the heart of the Mills 50 district, the property backs up to the Orlando's famous Organic Dandelion Cafe. Plenty of local foodie favorites, yoga studios, beautiful lakes and parks are only a short walk away! Street Parking only but an absolutely convenient and great place to call home.



Parking is on first come first serve basis with additional curbside parking.



Pets Allowed (small)

$300 non-refundable pet fee not aggressive

Owner only allows very small pets. Only one pet per unit.



To schedule your own private tour and see our most updated available properties, go to our website: www.flarealtyinvestments.com

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com



$1,025.00.00 Monthly Rent

$1,025.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18



Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**



Rental Qualifications:

-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

-2 years of verifiable rental history

-2 years of verifiable employment history

-Evictions None



(RLNE4982765)