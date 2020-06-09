All apartments in Orlando
6148 WESTGATE DRIVE
6148 WESTGATE DRIVE

6148 Westgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6148 Westgate Drive, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Don't miss the chance to rent this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath in Central Park at Metrowest condo. Ground floor unit, Gated community has 2 swimming pools with hot-tubs, tennis courts, fitness center and BBQ Pavilion. Conveniently located near Valencia Community College, Universal Studios, Millenia Mall & easy access to I-4 & 408. Screened-in patio with extra storage, All new carpet and all new interior paint ,with great light . . open floor plan unit comes complete with all kitchen appliances and washer/dryer , screened cover porch...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6148 WESTGATE DRIVE have any available units?
6148 WESTGATE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6148 WESTGATE DRIVE have?
Some of 6148 WESTGATE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6148 WESTGATE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6148 WESTGATE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6148 WESTGATE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6148 WESTGATE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6148 WESTGATE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6148 WESTGATE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6148 WESTGATE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6148 WESTGATE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6148 WESTGATE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6148 WESTGATE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6148 WESTGATE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6148 WESTGATE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6148 WESTGATE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6148 WESTGATE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
