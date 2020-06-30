All apartments in Orlando
6124 Curry Ford Rd, #151

6124 Curry Ford Road · No Longer Available
Location

6124 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32822
Ventura

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious one bedroom apartment - first-floor unit apartment great open floor plan ready for a new tenant offering all separate areas with tile flooring all throughout carpet in the master bedroom, includes washer and dryer out in the balcony storage area this unit is conveniently located to all shopping areas. serious inquiries only this unit won't last on the market.

(RLNE5612238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6124 Curry Ford Rd, #151 have any available units?
6124 Curry Ford Rd, #151 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6124 Curry Ford Rd, #151 have?
Some of 6124 Curry Ford Rd, #151's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6124 Curry Ford Rd, #151 currently offering any rent specials?
6124 Curry Ford Rd, #151 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6124 Curry Ford Rd, #151 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6124 Curry Ford Rd, #151 is pet friendly.
Does 6124 Curry Ford Rd, #151 offer parking?
No, 6124 Curry Ford Rd, #151 does not offer parking.
Does 6124 Curry Ford Rd, #151 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6124 Curry Ford Rd, #151 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6124 Curry Ford Rd, #151 have a pool?
No, 6124 Curry Ford Rd, #151 does not have a pool.
Does 6124 Curry Ford Rd, #151 have accessible units?
No, 6124 Curry Ford Rd, #151 does not have accessible units.
Does 6124 Curry Ford Rd, #151 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6124 Curry Ford Rd, #151 does not have units with dishwashers.

