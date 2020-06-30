Spacious one bedroom apartment - first-floor unit apartment great open floor plan ready for a new tenant offering all separate areas with tile flooring all throughout carpet in the master bedroom, includes washer and dryer out in the balcony storage area this unit is conveniently located to all shopping areas. serious inquiries only this unit won't last on the market.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 6124 Curry Ford Rd, #151 have?
Some of 6124 Curry Ford Rd, #151's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6124 Curry Ford Rd, #151 currently offering any rent specials?
6124 Curry Ford Rd, #151 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6124 Curry Ford Rd, #151 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6124 Curry Ford Rd, #151 is pet friendly.
Does 6124 Curry Ford Rd, #151 offer parking?
No, 6124 Curry Ford Rd, #151 does not offer parking.
Does 6124 Curry Ford Rd, #151 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6124 Curry Ford Rd, #151 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6124 Curry Ford Rd, #151 have a pool?
No, 6124 Curry Ford Rd, #151 does not have a pool.
Does 6124 Curry Ford Rd, #151 have accessible units?
No, 6124 Curry Ford Rd, #151 does not have accessible units.
Does 6124 Curry Ford Rd, #151 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6124 Curry Ford Rd, #151 does not have units with dishwashers.
