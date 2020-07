Amenities

6118 Westgate Dr #104 Orlando FL 32835 - Great Location condo in Metrowest close to Valencia Collge and major highways asking only $1200. It's vacant and ready to move-in quick approval process. Landlord will have new washer&dryer before move in date of new tenants. Call for appointment.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5592253)