Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Beautifully remodeled condo for rent in Metrowest! - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo features gorgeous porcelain tile throughout the entire apartment, granite countertops, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a completely redone bathroom. It is located in the gated community of Central Park, close to many shopping and dining options, and a couple minutes to Valencia Community College! Schedule your showing today before it's too late!



(RLNE5522286)