---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8019d23010 ---- Gated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome with a single car garage, fully equipped large kitchen, washer/dryer, screened patio and community pool. Please call 407-499-8090 to see this lovely home. Home is for move in now! Please Schedule through the phone number for an appointment. HOA Approval also required. NO PETS