Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Lovely Cute and Cozy - conveniently located in Eola Heights with walking distance to all of what Orlando has to offer. Features are a Large open floor plan, bedroom large enough to include office, indoor washer/ dryer, wood floors, and Apel storage with almost 650 sqft. Pets ok with owners approval.