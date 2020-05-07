5974 Westgate Dr Apt 303

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Largest floorplan in Central Park at MetroWest with a lot of potential. This 2 bedroom unit also has a loft that is perfect for office space or a sofa bed for guests plus a private balcony that does not overlook the parking lot or another building.