Largest floorplan in Central Park at MetroWest with a lot of potential. This 2 bedroom unit also has a loft that is perfect for office space or a sofa bed for guests plus a private balcony that does not overlook the parking lot or another building.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5974 Westgate Dr Apt 303 have any available units?
5974 Westgate Dr Apt 303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5974 Westgate Dr Apt 303 have?
Some of 5974 Westgate Dr Apt 303's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5974 Westgate Dr Apt 303 currently offering any rent specials?
5974 Westgate Dr Apt 303 is not currently offering any rent specials.