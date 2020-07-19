5974 Westgate Dr. #201

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

2/2 Condo Westgate Dr.~Central Park Condo~Great Location! - Lovely condo! Open concept - Kitchen, Dining, Living Room with fireplace! Split Bedrooms, two baths. Screened balcony. Great location, Gated Community, Pool, Health Center. Second Floor, Light filled rooms. In unit laundry.



One year lease is required.

Application Fee: $55 (nonrefundable)

Security Deposit: $1095

First Month's Rent: $1095

SORRYNO SMOKING AND NO PETS



~ Realty Professionals of Florida. Please contact Harvey Rosenberg at 352 404-5942 to view the property ~



Driving Directions: From Clermont, take Hwy 50 to the Turnpike to FL-408 E to FL-435 S/N Kirkman Rd in Orlovista. Take exit 5 from FL-408 E, Continue on FL-435 S/N Kirkman Rd. Drive to Westgate Dr in Orlando.



Like what you see, fill out your application online! Go to our website http://www.RPHomeRentals.com



No Pets Allowed



