5974 Westgate Dr. #201
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5974 Westgate Dr. #201

5974 Westgate Dr Unit 201 · No Longer Available
Location

5974 Westgate Dr Unit 201, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
2/2 Condo Westgate Dr.~Central Park Condo~Great Location! - Lovely condo! Open concept - Kitchen, Dining, Living Room with fireplace! Split Bedrooms, two baths. Screened balcony. Great location, Gated Community, Pool, Health Center. Second Floor, Light filled rooms. In unit laundry.

One year lease is required.
Application Fee: $55 (nonrefundable)
Security Deposit: $1095
First Month's Rent: $1095
SORRYNO SMOKING AND NO PETS

~ Realty Professionals of Florida. Please contact Harvey Rosenberg at 352 404-5942 to view the property ~

Driving Directions: From Clermont, take Hwy 50 to the Turnpike to FL-408 E to FL-435 S/N Kirkman Rd in Orlovista. Take exit 5 from FL-408 E, Continue on FL-435 S/N Kirkman Rd. Drive to Westgate Dr in Orlando.

Like what you see, fill out your application online! Go to our website http://www.RPHomeRentals.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2516956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

