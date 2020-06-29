5838 PEREGRINE AVENUE

Amenities

Fully renovated comfortable spacious apartment. Gorgeous lake view and screened terrace. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Location, location about a mile from Universal Studious Florida. All brand new appliances. Walk or bike to Universal Studios. First month plus two months security deposit. Credit Score 700. Lower credit score will require additional deposits. Non-Refundable Application Fee = $40/adult. All adults must be screened. Upon approval, Tenant(s) will pay $145.00 Non-Refundable Lease Fee.