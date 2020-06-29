All apartments in Orlando
5838 PEREGRINE AVENUE
Last updated May 26 2020 at 12:56 AM

5838 PEREGRINE AVENUE

5838 Peregrine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5838 Peregrine Avenue, Orlando, FL 32819
Windhover

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully renovated comfortable spacious apartment. Gorgeous lake view and screened terrace. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Location, location about a mile from Universal Studious Florida. All brand new appliances. Walk or bike to Universal Studios. First month plus two months security deposit. Credit Score 700. Lower credit score will require additional deposits. Non-Refundable Application Fee = $40/adult. All adults must be screened. Upon approval, Tenant(s) will pay $145.00 Non-Refundable Lease Fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

