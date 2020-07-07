5825 LAKE CHAMPLAIN DRIVE

Amenities

Expect to be amazed with this completely renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home that shows like a model home! This stunning property is freshly appointed with newly renovated - modern kitchen and bathrooms that will please even the most discerning buyers! Low maintenance luxury vinyl floors flow throughout the living and bedroom areas adding a touch of elegance. Your personal chef’s kitchen has beautiful natural looking quartz countertops, white shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances that finish out this modern kitchen. This property also has a new roof and new AC-HVAC system so you won't have to worry about any additional replacement costs. The backyard area has a peaceful pond view and no direct rear neighbors which makes for a great area to sit on the back patio and enjoy the pond views. This property is located within minutes of the Orlando International Airport with easy access to Downtown Orlando, VA Hospital and close proximity to Orlando's major employers!! Schedule your private showing today as this beautifully renovated property will not last long!