Orlando, FL
555 W Winter Park St
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:01 AM

555 W Winter Park St

555 Winter Park Street · (407) 584-5250
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

555 Winter Park Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 958 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Unfurnished, College Park charmer is waiting for you to call it home! This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath historic home built in 1948 boasts original hardwood floors, a great split floorplan, a washer/dryer and a huge yard for entertaining. Whether you like to walk, scoot, bike or drive, this home is minutes from Edgewater Drive restaurnants, all of the outdoor spaces available are mindboggling - parks, the community center, the pool, lakes, so much to see and do! Due to Covid19, when previewing the home, you will be asked to sign a waiver, please use gloves, masks and maintain social distancing. We do business in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Act and welcome all applicants, regardless of race, national origin, or other protected characteristic.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 W Winter Park St have any available units?
555 W Winter Park St has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 555 W Winter Park St have?
Some of 555 W Winter Park St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 W Winter Park St currently offering any rent specials?
555 W Winter Park St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 W Winter Park St pet-friendly?
No, 555 W Winter Park St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 555 W Winter Park St offer parking?
No, 555 W Winter Park St does not offer parking.
Does 555 W Winter Park St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 555 W Winter Park St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 W Winter Park St have a pool?
Yes, 555 W Winter Park St has a pool.
Does 555 W Winter Park St have accessible units?
No, 555 W Winter Park St does not have accessible units.
Does 555 W Winter Park St have units with dishwashers?
No, 555 W Winter Park St does not have units with dishwashers.
