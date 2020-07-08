555 W Winter Park St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Unfurnished, College Park charmer is waiting for you to call it home! This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath historic home built in 1948 boasts original hardwood floors, a great split floorplan, a washer/dryer and a huge yard for entertaining. Whether you like to walk, scoot, bike or drive, this home is minutes from Edgewater Drive restaurnants, all of the outdoor spaces available are mindboggling - parks, the community center, the pool, lakes, so much to see and do! Due to Covid19, when previewing the home, you will be asked to sign a waiver, please use gloves, masks and maintain social distancing. We do business in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Act and welcome all applicants, regardless of race, national origin, or other protected characteristic.