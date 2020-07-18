All apartments in Orlando
5530 Chrishire Way - Unit D211

5530 Chrishire Way · (407) 512-6419
Location

5530 Chrishire Way, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 5530 Chrishire Way - Unit D211 · Avail. Aug 21

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
volleyball court
5530 Chrishire Way - Unit D211 Available 08/21/20 1/1 Condo Available On 8/21/2020 - Requires a $100.00 Admin Fee due at move in
Security Deposit : $950.00 Minimum
Application Fee: $50.00 per adult
Credit Score Required: 600+
Income Required: 3x rental amount or more

Other Requirements:
No evictions within the last 10+ years

Unit Available 8/21/2020

Unit includes; water, sewer, trash, pest control, full size washer and dryer, walk in closets in master bedrooms, screened in patio.

For More Information please contact us at 407.512.6419

Please be advised that pricing is subject to change without notice.

(RLNE4863065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5530 Chrishire Way - Unit D211 have any available units?
5530 Chrishire Way - Unit D211 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5530 Chrishire Way - Unit D211 have?
Some of 5530 Chrishire Way - Unit D211's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5530 Chrishire Way - Unit D211 currently offering any rent specials?
5530 Chrishire Way - Unit D211 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5530 Chrishire Way - Unit D211 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5530 Chrishire Way - Unit D211 is pet friendly.
Does 5530 Chrishire Way - Unit D211 offer parking?
No, 5530 Chrishire Way - Unit D211 does not offer parking.
Does 5530 Chrishire Way - Unit D211 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5530 Chrishire Way - Unit D211 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5530 Chrishire Way - Unit D211 have a pool?
Yes, 5530 Chrishire Way - Unit D211 has a pool.
Does 5530 Chrishire Way - Unit D211 have accessible units?
No, 5530 Chrishire Way - Unit D211 does not have accessible units.
Does 5530 Chrishire Way - Unit D211 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5530 Chrishire Way - Unit D211 does not have units with dishwashers.
