Amenities
5530 Chrishire Way - Unit D211 Available 08/21/20 1/1 Condo Available On 8/21/2020 - Requires a $100.00 Admin Fee due at move in
Security Deposit : $950.00 Minimum
Application Fee: $50.00 per adult
Credit Score Required: 600+
Income Required: 3x rental amount or more
Other Requirements:
No evictions within the last 10+ years
Unit Available 8/21/2020
Unit includes; water, sewer, trash, pest control, full size washer and dryer, walk in closets in master bedrooms, screened in patio.
For More Information please contact us at 407.512.6419
Please be advised that pricing is subject to change without notice.
(RLNE4863065)