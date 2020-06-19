5512 METROWEST BOULEVARD

Amenities
Beautiful 1 bed and 1 bath condo in The Palms Club! The unit is on the 3rd floor, with a great layout! The Palms Club offers 24-hour gated access which is monitored by the on-site security staff. Residents have the pleasure of choosing one of three community pools and Jacuzzi. Also onsite is an Aerobics Studio, 24-hour fitness center, Lighted Tennis and Volleyball courts, and an indoor racquetball court and to finish your work out a steam room and sauna. The clubhouse has an indoor bowling alley!