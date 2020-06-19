All apartments in Orlando
Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:33 AM

5512 METROWEST BOULEVARD

5512 Metrowest Boulevard · (407) 207-2220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5512 Metrowest Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32811
Kirkman North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 12-305 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
24hr gym
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
racquetball court
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful 1 bed and 1 bath condo in The Palms Club! The unit is on the 3rd floor, with a great layout! The Palms Club offers 24-hour gated access which is monitored by the on-site security staff. Residents have the pleasure of choosing one of three community pools and Jacuzzi. Also onsite is an Aerobics Studio, 24-hour fitness center, Lighted Tennis and Volleyball courts, and an indoor racquetball court and to finish your work out a steam room and sauna. The clubhouse has an indoor bowling alley!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5512 METROWEST BOULEVARD have any available units?
5512 METROWEST BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5512 METROWEST BOULEVARD have?
Some of 5512 METROWEST BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and 24hr gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5512 METROWEST BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
5512 METROWEST BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5512 METROWEST BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 5512 METROWEST BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5512 METROWEST BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 5512 METROWEST BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 5512 METROWEST BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5512 METROWEST BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5512 METROWEST BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 5512 METROWEST BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 5512 METROWEST BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 5512 METROWEST BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 5512 METROWEST BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5512 METROWEST BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
