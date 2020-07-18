5512 Metrowest Blvd 12-305

Amenities

Beautiful 1 bed and 1 bath condo in The Palms Club! - Beautiful 1 bed and 1 bath condo in The Palms Club! The unit is on the 3rd floor, with a great layout! The Palms Club offers 24-hour gated access which is monitored by the on-site security staff. Residents have the pleasure of choosing one of three community pools and Jacuzzi. Also onsite is an Aerobics Studio, 24-hour fitness center, Lighted Tennis and Volleyball courts, and an indoor racquetball court and to finish your work out a steam room and sauna. The clubhouse has an indoor bowling alley!



To schedule your own private tour!!

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@Flarealtyinvestments.com



Pets Allowed

$250 non-refundable pet fee not aggressive



$1,050.00 Rent

$1,050.00 Security Deposit

$75 Application fee per applicant over 18

Applicants must be approved by HOA prior to moving in.



Rental Qualifications:

Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

2 years of verifiable rental history

2 years of verifiable employment history

No Evictions and No Bankruptcies

Criminal and Credit Background Check will be completed on each applicant



No Pets Allowed



