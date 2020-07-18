All apartments in Orlando
5512 Metrowest Blvd 12-305
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

5512 Metrowest Blvd 12-305

5512 Metrowest Boulevard · (800) 677-5513
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5512 Metrowest Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32811
Kirkman North

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 5512 Metrowest Blvd - 5512 Metrowest 12-305 · Avail. now

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
racquetball court
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful 1 bed and 1 bath condo in The Palms Club! - Beautiful 1 bed and 1 bath condo in The Palms Club! The unit is on the 3rd floor, with a great layout! The Palms Club offers 24-hour gated access which is monitored by the on-site security staff. Residents have the pleasure of choosing one of three community pools and Jacuzzi. Also onsite is an Aerobics Studio, 24-hour fitness center, Lighted Tennis and Volleyball courts, and an indoor racquetball court and to finish your work out a steam room and sauna. The clubhouse has an indoor bowling alley!

To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@Flarealtyinvestments.com

Pets Allowed
$250 non-refundable pet fee not aggressive

$1,050.00 Rent
$1,050.00 Security Deposit
$75 Application fee per applicant over 18
Applicants must be approved by HOA prior to moving in.

Rental Qualifications:
Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
2 years of verifiable rental history
2 years of verifiable employment history
No Evictions and No Bankruptcies
Criminal and Credit Background Check will be completed on each applicant

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3329408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5512 Metrowest Blvd 12-305 have any available units?
5512 Metrowest Blvd 12-305 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5512 Metrowest Blvd 12-305 have?
Some of 5512 Metrowest Blvd 12-305's amenities include 24hr gym, pool, and racquetball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5512 Metrowest Blvd 12-305 currently offering any rent specials?
5512 Metrowest Blvd 12-305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5512 Metrowest Blvd 12-305 pet-friendly?
No, 5512 Metrowest Blvd 12-305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5512 Metrowest Blvd 12-305 offer parking?
No, 5512 Metrowest Blvd 12-305 does not offer parking.
Does 5512 Metrowest Blvd 12-305 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5512 Metrowest Blvd 12-305 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5512 Metrowest Blvd 12-305 have a pool?
Yes, 5512 Metrowest Blvd 12-305 has a pool.
Does 5512 Metrowest Blvd 12-305 have accessible units?
No, 5512 Metrowest Blvd 12-305 does not have accessible units.
Does 5512 Metrowest Blvd 12-305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5512 Metrowest Blvd 12-305 does not have units with dishwashers.
