5512 Metrowest Blvd 12-305

Beautiful 1 bed and 1 bath condo in The Palms Club! - Beautiful 1 bed and 1 bath condo in The Palms Club! The unit is on the 3rd floor, with a great layout! The Palms Club offers 24-hour gated access which is monitored by the on-site security staff. Residents have the pleasure of choosing one of three community pools and Jacuzzi. Also onsite is an Aerobics Studio, 24-hour fitness center, Lighted Tennis and Volleyball courts, and an indoor racquetball court and to finish your work out a steam room and sauna. The clubhouse has an indoor bowling alley!
Pets Allowed
$250 non-refundable pet fee not aggressive
$1,050.00 Rent
$1,050.00 Security Deposit
$75 Application fee per applicant over 18
Applicants must be approved by HOA prior to moving in.
Rental Qualifications:
Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
2 years of verifiable rental history
2 years of verifiable employment history
No Evictions and No Bankruptcies
Criminal and Credit Background Check will be completed on each applicant
