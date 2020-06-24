All apartments in Orlando
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

5471 Vineland Road #7205

5471 Vineland Rd Unit 7205 · No Longer Available
Location

5471 Vineland Rd Unit 7205, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
1 Bedroom at Cypress Fairway - Your new home is waiting, located just off I-4 near the Millennia Mall, Universal Studios, Valencia College and everything you need, Large 1 Bed, 1 Bath with over 700 square feet in a gated community with security. Kitchen boasts plenty of cabinet space,nice size living room that also offers a solarium with wonderful view.

Resort like community amenities, two pools, tennis court, covered BBQ grill, fitness club, walking trail and gorgeous clubhouse that can be used to entertain the family or friends at the next reunion or birthday party. A must see, to truly appreciate the beauty of the community and the home!

There is a $55 application fee.

Requirements for Approval are:
Income of three times monthly rent or more
No Evictions
Credit Scores under 580 are subject to a higher deposit
Credit under 500 will be declined

You may apply at www.incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and click apply.

Please call or text Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE4737640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5471 Vineland Road #7205 have any available units?
5471 Vineland Road #7205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5471 Vineland Road #7205 have?
Some of 5471 Vineland Road #7205's amenities include gym, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5471 Vineland Road #7205 currently offering any rent specials?
5471 Vineland Road #7205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5471 Vineland Road #7205 pet-friendly?
No, 5471 Vineland Road #7205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5471 Vineland Road #7205 offer parking?
No, 5471 Vineland Road #7205 does not offer parking.
Does 5471 Vineland Road #7205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5471 Vineland Road #7205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5471 Vineland Road #7205 have a pool?
Yes, 5471 Vineland Road #7205 has a pool.
Does 5471 Vineland Road #7205 have accessible units?
No, 5471 Vineland Road #7205 does not have accessible units.
Does 5471 Vineland Road #7205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5471 Vineland Road #7205 does not have units with dishwashers.
