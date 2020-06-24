5471 Vineland Road #7205

Amenities

gym pool tennis court clubhouse bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill tennis court

1 Bedroom at Cypress Fairway - Your new home is waiting, located just off I-4 near the Millennia Mall, Universal Studios, Valencia College and everything you need, Large 1 Bed, 1 Bath with over 700 square feet in a gated community with security. Kitchen boasts plenty of cabinet space,nice size living room that also offers a solarium with wonderful view.



Resort like community amenities, two pools, tennis court, covered BBQ grill, fitness club, walking trail and gorgeous clubhouse that can be used to entertain the family or friends at the next reunion or birthday party. A must see, to truly appreciate the beauty of the community and the home!



There is a $55 application fee.



Requirements for Approval are:

Income of three times monthly rent or more

No Evictions

Credit Scores under 580 are subject to a higher deposit

Credit under 500 will be declined



You may apply at www.incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and click apply.



Please call or text Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.



(RLNE4737640)