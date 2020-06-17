All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:05 AM

5463 VINELAND ROAD

5463 Vineland Road · (407) 489-0328
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5463 Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5306 · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1318 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
FULLY FURNISHED!! Beautifully upgraded condominium, end unit ON THE 3rd floor, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms great location, in Gated Cypress Fairways community. This unit features a spacious floor plan, beautifully painted, tile flooring in all wet areas, upgraded kitchen cabinets and granite countertops, breakfast bar, all appliances included, master bedroom with 2 closets. The community features a walking trail, clubhouse with 24 hours fitness center, business center and wet bar in the clubhouse, on-site car wash, both of the pools are with lush landscaping and waterfall, lighted tennis courts, playground, & multiple BBQ areas around the property. Minutes to Universal Studios, Valencia Community College, the Mall at Millennia, plenty of hopping, and dining establishments, with quick access to I-4 and Turnpike. Must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5463 VINELAND ROAD have any available units?
5463 VINELAND ROAD has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5463 VINELAND ROAD have?
Some of 5463 VINELAND ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5463 VINELAND ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5463 VINELAND ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5463 VINELAND ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5463 VINELAND ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5463 VINELAND ROAD offer parking?
No, 5463 VINELAND ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5463 VINELAND ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5463 VINELAND ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5463 VINELAND ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 5463 VINELAND ROAD has a pool.
Does 5463 VINELAND ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5463 VINELAND ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5463 VINELAND ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5463 VINELAND ROAD has units with dishwashers.
