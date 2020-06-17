5463 VINELAND ROAD

Amenities
FULLY FURNISHED!! Beautifully upgraded condominium, end unit ON THE 3rd floor, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms great location, in Gated Cypress Fairways community. This unit features a spacious floor plan, beautifully painted, tile flooring in all wet areas, upgraded kitchen cabinets and granite countertops, breakfast bar, all appliances included, master bedroom with 2 closets. The community features a walking trail, clubhouse with 24 hours fitness center, business center and wet bar in the clubhouse, on-site car wash, both of the pools are with lush landscaping and waterfall, lighted tennis courts, playground, & multiple BBQ areas around the property. Minutes to Universal Studios, Valencia Community College, the Mall at Millennia, plenty of hopping, and dining establishments, with quick access to I-4 and Turnpike. Must see!!