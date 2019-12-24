All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

5416 Halifax Dr

5416 Halifax Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5416 Halifax Drive, Orlando, FL 32812
Bryn Mawr

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Half Duplex - This Essex Point South (1/2 duplex) quality home is captivating with high vaulted ceilings brightened with an abundance of sunlight. This 2 bedroom 2 bath with 1 car garages boast: Split bedroom floor plan, four piece kitchen appliances, pantry closet, master has sliding full length mirrored closet doors, hardwood flooring in bedrooms, tile throughout, double pane glass window enclosed Florida room and wood burning fireplace. Includes newer hot water tank plus washer & dryer for your convenience. Home is equipped with rock salt water softener system if you desire to utilize. Landscaping is being provided. Community has a pool, heated spa and lighted tennis court. You will be required to have renters insurance.

Qualifications: Your combine NET monthly income must be 3 times the amount of the rent (1375.00 per month x 3). Your combine debts should not exceed 45% of your net income. Security deposit is 1500.00. Proof of employment of 1 year minimum required. There is a 75.00 application fee per adult occupant for background & credit check. You may text for a quicker response. Janice Welch 407-383-3337. "Equal Housing Opportunity".

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4916513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5416 Halifax Dr have any available units?
5416 Halifax Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5416 Halifax Dr have?
Some of 5416 Halifax Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5416 Halifax Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5416 Halifax Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5416 Halifax Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5416 Halifax Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5416 Halifax Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5416 Halifax Dr offers parking.
Does 5416 Halifax Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5416 Halifax Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5416 Halifax Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5416 Halifax Dr has a pool.
Does 5416 Halifax Dr have accessible units?
No, 5416 Halifax Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5416 Halifax Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5416 Halifax Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
