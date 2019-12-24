5416 Halifax Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage pool tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Half Duplex - This Essex Point South (1/2 duplex) quality home is captivating with high vaulted ceilings brightened with an abundance of sunlight. This 2 bedroom 2 bath with 1 car garages boast: Split bedroom floor plan, four piece kitchen appliances, pantry closet, master has sliding full length mirrored closet doors, hardwood flooring in bedrooms, tile throughout, double pane glass window enclosed Florida room and wood burning fireplace. Includes newer hot water tank plus washer & dryer for your convenience. Home is equipped with rock salt water softener system if you desire to utilize. Landscaping is being provided. Community has a pool, heated spa and lighted tennis court. You will be required to have renters insurance.



Qualifications: Your combine NET monthly income must be 3 times the amount of the rent (1375.00 per month x 3). Your combine debts should not exceed 45% of your net income. Security deposit is 1500.00. Proof of employment of 1 year minimum required. There is a 75.00 application fee per adult occupant for background & credit check. You may text for a quicker response. Janice Welch 407-383-3337. "Equal Housing Opportunity".



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4916513)