patio / balcony pet friendly carport pool

2/2 Villas of Cypress Creek Lake View - 1st floor 2/2 condo located in Villas Of Cypress Creek. Unit has been freshly painted throughout, tiled screened patio and a 1 car carport. Located right by the pool, the location doesn't get any better. Within minutes of I-4, Universal Studios, Mall of Millennia & Valencia Community College.



Call Donna for appointment to see 407-719-5532



(RLNE3815521)