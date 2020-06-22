5354 Penway Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Price reduced to rent quickly!! Beautiful Baldwin Park home with wood laminate and tile floors, 42 inch wood cabinets, granite counters & stainless steel appliances, rear entry garage with built in workbench and storage shelves. Washer and dryer included. Pets welcome with deposit. Available thru July 31st, 2019.

Baldwin Park surrounds Lake Baldwin with bike and jogging paths, multiple community pools, tennis courts, and a commercial district with fantastic restaurants, shopping, and a full size Publix. Highly desirable Winter Park schools. If are looking for high end living close to Downtown, Florida Hospital, and so much more, look no further!