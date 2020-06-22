All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5354 Penway Drive

5354 Penway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5354 Penway Drive, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Price reduced to rent quickly!! Beautiful Baldwin Park home with wood laminate and tile floors, 42 inch wood cabinets, granite counters & stainless steel appliances, rear entry garage with built in workbench and storage shelves. Washer and dryer included. Pets welcome with deposit. Available thru July 31st, 2019.
Baldwin Park surrounds Lake Baldwin with bike and jogging paths, multiple community pools, tennis courts, and a commercial district with fantastic restaurants, shopping, and a full size Publix. Highly desirable Winter Park schools. If are looking for high end living close to Downtown, Florida Hospital, and so much more, look no further!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5354 Penway Drive have any available units?
5354 Penway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5354 Penway Drive have?
Some of 5354 Penway Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5354 Penway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5354 Penway Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5354 Penway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5354 Penway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5354 Penway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5354 Penway Drive does offer parking.
Does 5354 Penway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5354 Penway Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5354 Penway Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5354 Penway Drive has a pool.
Does 5354 Penway Drive have accessible units?
No, 5354 Penway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5354 Penway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5354 Penway Drive has units with dishwashers.
