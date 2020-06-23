Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors cats allowed parking stainless steel

530 E. Anderson St Available 08/01/19 Absolutely Gorgeous 2 BR home in Thornton Park walk to Restaruants and Shops - Available August 1



For more information and to schedule a showing, text chris at 321-277-7609



This 2 BR home has it all. It is located a short walk to all the shops and restaurants and Lake Eola yet is has off street parking an a fantastic patio and deck that will amaze.



With hardwood floors, high end kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances the home is all you could want. With the peaceful location on a quiet one way street you wont want to leave. The large and plentiful windows give an incredible bright and open feel to the home. However, if you do venture out everything you could want is walking distance from your home.



