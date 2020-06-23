All apartments in Orlando
530 E. Anderson St

530 W Anderson Street · No Longer Available
Location

530 W Anderson Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Cherokee

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
530 E. Anderson St Available 08/01/19 Absolutely Gorgeous 2 BR home in Thornton Park walk to Restaruants and Shops - Available August 1

For more information and to schedule a showing, text chris at 321-277-7609

This 2 BR home has it all. It is located a short walk to all the shops and restaurants and Lake Eola yet is has off street parking an a fantastic patio and deck that will amaze.

With hardwood floors, high end kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances the home is all you could want. With the peaceful location on a quiet one way street you wont want to leave. The large and plentiful windows give an incredible bright and open feel to the home. However, if you do venture out everything you could want is walking distance from your home.

For more information and to schedule a showing, text chris at 321-277-7609

(RLNE2418725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 E. Anderson St have any available units?
530 E. Anderson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 E. Anderson St have?
Some of 530 E. Anderson St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 E. Anderson St currently offering any rent specials?
530 E. Anderson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 E. Anderson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 530 E. Anderson St is pet friendly.
Does 530 E. Anderson St offer parking?
Yes, 530 E. Anderson St offers parking.
Does 530 E. Anderson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 E. Anderson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 E. Anderson St have a pool?
No, 530 E. Anderson St does not have a pool.
Does 530 E. Anderson St have accessible units?
No, 530 E. Anderson St does not have accessible units.
Does 530 E. Anderson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 530 E. Anderson St does not have units with dishwashers.
