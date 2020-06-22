525 S Conway Rd. #182 Bldg 8

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool tennis court

- 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in The Villas of Orlando. Kitchen is equipped with Refrigerator, Disposal, Range and Dishwasher. Spacious living room with sliding glass door that leads to 2nd floor balcony. Outside storage closet off of balcony. Rent includes basic cable, water and garbage. The Villas of Orlando is a well maintained community that offers 3 swimming pools, tennis courts, recreation room and onsite laundry. Great Orlando location that is close to downtown, convenient access to the 408 & SR 436. Condo Association screening is required. Two Pets weighing 25 lbs or less EACH are allowed.



(RLNE4786840)