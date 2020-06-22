All apartments in Orlando
525 S Conway Rd. #182 Bldg 8

525 Conway Rd · (407) 425-5069
Location

525 Conway Rd, Orlando, FL 32807
Dover Shores East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 525 S Conway Rd. #182 Bldg 8 · Avail. now

$985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
- 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in The Villas of Orlando. Kitchen is equipped with Refrigerator, Disposal, Range and Dishwasher. Spacious living room with sliding glass door that leads to 2nd floor balcony. Outside storage closet off of balcony. Rent includes basic cable, water and garbage. The Villas of Orlando is a well maintained community that offers 3 swimming pools, tennis courts, recreation room and onsite laundry. Great Orlando location that is close to downtown, convenient access to the 408 & SR 436. Condo Association screening is required. Two Pets weighing 25 lbs or less EACH are allowed.

(RLNE4786840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 S Conway Rd. #182 Bldg 8 have any available units?
525 S Conway Rd. #182 Bldg 8 has a unit available for $985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 S Conway Rd. #182 Bldg 8 have?
Some of 525 S Conway Rd. #182 Bldg 8's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 S Conway Rd. #182 Bldg 8 currently offering any rent specials?
525 S Conway Rd. #182 Bldg 8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 S Conway Rd. #182 Bldg 8 pet-friendly?
No, 525 S Conway Rd. #182 Bldg 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 525 S Conway Rd. #182 Bldg 8 offer parking?
No, 525 S Conway Rd. #182 Bldg 8 does not offer parking.
Does 525 S Conway Rd. #182 Bldg 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 S Conway Rd. #182 Bldg 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 S Conway Rd. #182 Bldg 8 have a pool?
Yes, 525 S Conway Rd. #182 Bldg 8 has a pool.
Does 525 S Conway Rd. #182 Bldg 8 have accessible units?
No, 525 S Conway Rd. #182 Bldg 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 525 S Conway Rd. #182 Bldg 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 S Conway Rd. #182 Bldg 8 has units with dishwashers.
