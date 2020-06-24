All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

517 S. Hyer Ave. Unit 4

517 N Hyer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

517 N Hyer Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Davis-Greenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1/1 in Downtown short walk from Lake Eola - The unit boasts carpeting in the bedroom, and living combination. The bathroom is tile with a sky light to allow natural light. The kitchen is a galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances, flat top range, granite counter top and back splash. The unit also includes a stack-able washer and dryer. Faux wood blinds and a pseudo window seat completes the picture making you glad to call this home! Conveniently located within a 7 minute walk to the heart of Thorton Park, and minutes more to Lake Eola and its available stylish downtown amenities, this lovely 1/1 2nd floor walk-up condo is the right place to call home. It is the quintessential combination of city chic and coziness, your life can easily be infused with the rhythm of downtown whenever you so choose. Avoid the large and impersonal, and settle into quaint and comfortable in this small community of 8 condos.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3515314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 S. Hyer Ave. Unit 4 have any available units?
517 S. Hyer Ave. Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 517 S. Hyer Ave. Unit 4 have?
Some of 517 S. Hyer Ave. Unit 4's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 S. Hyer Ave. Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
517 S. Hyer Ave. Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 S. Hyer Ave. Unit 4 pet-friendly?
No, 517 S. Hyer Ave. Unit 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 517 S. Hyer Ave. Unit 4 offer parking?
No, 517 S. Hyer Ave. Unit 4 does not offer parking.
Does 517 S. Hyer Ave. Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 517 S. Hyer Ave. Unit 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 S. Hyer Ave. Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 517 S. Hyer Ave. Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 517 S. Hyer Ave. Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 517 S. Hyer Ave. Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 517 S. Hyer Ave. Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 S. Hyer Ave. Unit 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
