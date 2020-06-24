517 S. Hyer Ave. Unit 4

Amenities

1/1 in Downtown short walk from Lake Eola - The unit boasts carpeting in the bedroom, and living combination. The bathroom is tile with a sky light to allow natural light. The kitchen is a galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances, flat top range, granite counter top and back splash. The unit also includes a stack-able washer and dryer. Faux wood blinds and a pseudo window seat completes the picture making you glad to call this home! Conveniently located within a 7 minute walk to the heart of Thorton Park, and minutes more to Lake Eola and its available stylish downtown amenities, this lovely 1/1 2nd floor walk-up condo is the right place to call home. It is the quintessential combination of city chic and coziness, your life can easily be infused with the rhythm of downtown whenever you so choose. Avoid the large and impersonal, and settle into quaint and comfortable in this small community of 8 condos.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3515314)