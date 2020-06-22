5164 CONROY ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool racquetball court bbq/grill media room tennis court

Beautiful Residence at Villa Medici Condo, nestled in a Gated Community. This beautiful, move in ready, one bedroom, one bathroom is Available Immediately. Located on the Second floor, in a well maintained Gated Community. The Community features access to amenities including 2 Swimming pools, Clubhouse, Media Center, Fitness Center, Racquetball Court, Playground area, Lighted Tennis Court, BBQ and Picnic Area. Property is located minutes from I-4, Mall OF MILLENNIA, Universal Studios, Disney Theme Parks, Shopping Plazas, and close to Downtown Orlando. Unit has one Parking space assigned to unit. Any visitors must park in the visitors parking space. Call to schedule your private showing.