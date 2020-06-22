All apartments in Orlando
5164 CONROY ROAD

5164 Conroy Road · (407) 898-4800
Location

5164 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1524 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
media room
tennis court
Beautiful Residence at Villa Medici Condo, nestled in a Gated Community. This beautiful, move in ready, one bedroom, one bathroom is Available Immediately. Located on the Second floor, in a well maintained Gated Community. The Community features access to amenities including 2 Swimming pools, Clubhouse, Media Center, Fitness Center, Racquetball Court, Playground area, Lighted Tennis Court, BBQ and Picnic Area. Property is located minutes from I-4, Mall OF MILLENNIA, Universal Studios, Disney Theme Parks, Shopping Plazas, and close to Downtown Orlando. Unit has one Parking space assigned to unit. Any visitors must park in the visitors parking space. Call to schedule your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5164 CONROY ROAD have any available units?
5164 CONROY ROAD has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5164 CONROY ROAD have?
Some of 5164 CONROY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5164 CONROY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5164 CONROY ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5164 CONROY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5164 CONROY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5164 CONROY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5164 CONROY ROAD does offer parking.
Does 5164 CONROY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5164 CONROY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5164 CONROY ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 5164 CONROY ROAD has a pool.
Does 5164 CONROY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5164 CONROY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5164 CONROY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5164 CONROY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
