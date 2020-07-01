5132 Conroy Rd #918

Amenities

3 bedroom 2 bathroom home Condo on the 1st floor! Villa Medici - Villa Medici, designed around the central focus of bringing ease and comfort to its residents. Amenities abound, whether one is taking in the Florida sun at one of our two pools, or enjoying the tennis, racquetball court or fitness center. The true draw of this community is the location, minutes from Millenia, Valencia Community College West Campus and Downtown Orlando you are central to all the desirable locations Orlando offers. As well as being close to Orlando's world-renowned theme parks, Universal Orlando (2 miles), SeaWorld (6 miles), and Walt Disney World (11 miles), our centrality is incomparable!



Rent: $1,495.00

Security Deposit: $1,495.00

Application: $75.00 per person 18 and over

Admin Fee: $100.00



HOA approval is required..fee required.



