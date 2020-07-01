All apartments in Orlando
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
5132 Conroy Rd #918
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:13 AM

5132 Conroy Rd #918

5132 Conroy Road · No Longer Available
Location

5132 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Amenities

gym
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
3 bedroom 2 bathroom home Condo on the 1st floor! Villa Medici - Villa Medici, designed around the central focus of bringing ease and comfort to its residents. Amenities abound, whether one is taking in the Florida sun at one of our two pools, or enjoying the tennis, racquetball court or fitness center. The true draw of this community is the location, minutes from Millenia, Valencia Community College West Campus and Downtown Orlando you are central to all the desirable locations Orlando offers. As well as being close to Orlando's world-renowned theme parks, Universal Orlando (2 miles), SeaWorld (6 miles), and Walt Disney World (11 miles), our centrality is incomparable!

Rent: $1,495.00
Security Deposit: $1,495.00
Application: $75.00 per person 18 and over
Admin Fee: $100.00

HOA approval is required..fee required.

(RLNE5185079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5132 Conroy Rd #918 have any available units?
5132 Conroy Rd #918 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5132 Conroy Rd #918 have?
Some of 5132 Conroy Rd #918's amenities include gym, pool, and racquetball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5132 Conroy Rd #918 currently offering any rent specials?
5132 Conroy Rd #918 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5132 Conroy Rd #918 pet-friendly?
No, 5132 Conroy Rd #918 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5132 Conroy Rd #918 offer parking?
No, 5132 Conroy Rd #918 does not offer parking.
Does 5132 Conroy Rd #918 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5132 Conroy Rd #918 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5132 Conroy Rd #918 have a pool?
Yes, 5132 Conroy Rd #918 has a pool.
Does 5132 Conroy Rd #918 have accessible units?
No, 5132 Conroy Rd #918 does not have accessible units.
Does 5132 Conroy Rd #918 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5132 Conroy Rd #918 does not have units with dishwashers.

