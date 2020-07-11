5124 Park Central Drive #524

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court volleyball court yoga

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo for Rent near Millenia Mall Orlando - A beautiful 2nd floor condo with a well-designed spacious floor plan with two master bedrooms suites, each has a walk-in closet and full bathroom, one with a walk-in shower and the other a bathtub/shower combination. The open-plan living room has a dining area and there is a breafast bar in the kitchen. Vaulted ceilings and lots of window provide a feeling of space and light and there is ceramic tile flooring throughout. A large sliding glass door leads out from the living room to a private screen-enclosed patio. A private laundry room features a full-size washer & dryer.



Located in the exclusive gated community of Park Central, which is loaded with amenities like a 5000 sqft state of the art fitness center, complimentary on-site athletic director, yoga/aerobics room, indoor basketball court, lighted sand volleyball court, 5 swimming pools, lighted tennis courts, sports bar/full service restaurant w/ plasma screens and waterfront boardwalk areas...You will never want to leave! Close to Millenia Mall & Universal studios, minutes from the I-4 and 408 exits.



Unit Amenities

Security System (connection not included)

Full-size Washer and Dryer

Screened-in Porch

Ceiling Fans



Microwave, if provided, is supplied in as-is condition and Landlord may not repair or replace.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



(RLNE4177682)