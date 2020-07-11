All apartments in Orlando
5124 Park Central Drive #524
5124 Park Central Drive #524

5124 Park Central Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5124 Park Central Drive, Orlando, FL 32839
Park Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
yoga
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo for Rent near Millenia Mall Orlando - A beautiful 2nd floor condo with a well-designed spacious floor plan with two master bedrooms suites, each has a walk-in closet and full bathroom, one with a walk-in shower and the other a bathtub/shower combination. The open-plan living room has a dining area and there is a breafast bar in the kitchen. Vaulted ceilings and lots of window provide a feeling of space and light and there is ceramic tile flooring throughout. A large sliding glass door leads out from the living room to a private screen-enclosed patio. A private laundry room features a full-size washer & dryer.

Located in the exclusive gated community of Park Central, which is loaded with amenities like a 5000 sqft state of the art fitness center, complimentary on-site athletic director, yoga/aerobics room, indoor basketball court, lighted sand volleyball court, 5 swimming pools, lighted tennis courts, sports bar/full service restaurant w/ plasma screens and waterfront boardwalk areas...You will never want to leave! Close to Millenia Mall & Universal studios, minutes from the I-4 and 408 exits.

Unit Amenities
Security System (connection not included)
Full-size Washer and Dryer
Screened-in Porch
Ceiling Fans

Microwave, if provided, is supplied in as-is condition and Landlord may not repair or replace.
*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

(RLNE4177682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5124 Park Central Drive #524 have any available units?
5124 Park Central Drive #524 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5124 Park Central Drive #524 have?
Some of 5124 Park Central Drive #524's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5124 Park Central Drive #524 currently offering any rent specials?
5124 Park Central Drive #524 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5124 Park Central Drive #524 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5124 Park Central Drive #524 is pet friendly.
Does 5124 Park Central Drive #524 offer parking?
No, 5124 Park Central Drive #524 does not offer parking.
Does 5124 Park Central Drive #524 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5124 Park Central Drive #524 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5124 Park Central Drive #524 have a pool?
Yes, 5124 Park Central Drive #524 has a pool.
Does 5124 Park Central Drive #524 have accessible units?
No, 5124 Park Central Drive #524 does not have accessible units.
Does 5124 Park Central Drive #524 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5124 Park Central Drive #524 does not have units with dishwashers.
