All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 5085 ERNST COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
5085 ERNST COURT
Last updated August 28 2019 at 6:15 AM

5085 ERNST COURT

5085 Ernst Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5085 Ernst Court, Orlando, FL 32819
Windhover

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous 2 bedrooms 2 baths Townhouse located in Orlando FL! Must see this upgraded townhouse in Marbella Woods!! Each feature is beautifully upgraded, from the tile and wood flooring to the appliances and fixtures! All stainless steel appliances are included. Spacious wood floor living room, two large bedrooms upstairs, master bath has an additional vanity. Fenced in porch area in the back with sliding door, and extra storage! This property is conveniently tucked away behind Kirkman Road, minutes from Universal, Valencia College, shops, other attractions restaurants and much much more. Pool and mailboxes located directly across from home. Washer/Dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5085 ERNST COURT have any available units?
5085 ERNST COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5085 ERNST COURT have?
Some of 5085 ERNST COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5085 ERNST COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5085 ERNST COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5085 ERNST COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5085 ERNST COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5085 ERNST COURT offer parking?
Yes, 5085 ERNST COURT offers parking.
Does 5085 ERNST COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5085 ERNST COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5085 ERNST COURT have a pool?
Yes, 5085 ERNST COURT has a pool.
Does 5085 ERNST COURT have accessible units?
No, 5085 ERNST COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5085 ERNST COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 5085 ERNST COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Addison at Universal Boulevard
9875 Universal Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32819
Camden World Gateway
14501 Gateway Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
ARIUM MetroWest
2450 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835
Amelia Court at Creative Village
659 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Art Avenue
10201 Lee Vista Blvd
Orlando, FL 32829
Camden Waterford Lakes
1301 Waterford Oak Drive
Orlando, FL 32828
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle
Orlando, FL 32821

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach