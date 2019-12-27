5085 ERNST COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous 2 bedrooms 2 baths Townhouse located in Orlando FL! Must see this upgraded townhouse in Marbella Woods!! Each feature is beautifully upgraded, from the tile and wood flooring to the appliances and fixtures! All stainless steel appliances are included. Spacious wood floor living room, two large bedrooms upstairs, master bath has an additional vanity. Fenced in porch area in the back with sliding door, and extra storage! This property is conveniently tucked away behind Kirkman Road, minutes from Universal, Valencia College, shops, other attractions restaurants and much much more. Pool and mailboxes located directly across from home. Washer/Dryer included.