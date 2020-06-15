5075 MILLENNIA GREEN DRIVE

Amenities
For Lease Millenia Park area / Closed to Dr Phillis area ..Location..location..location...this charming and spacious Home has 5 Bed 3 Bath FULLY furnished to move in condition , has lots of features: kitchen with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, granite counter tops, corner lot with large back yard. This property is barely use in very good conditions . This property has unique layout with down stairs bedroom and full Bath. Located close to major highways as I-4 and Turnpike and minutes away from Millenia Mall,International drive,restaurants and Universal Studios . Schedule a visit today!