Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:11 AM

5075 MILLENNIA GREEN DRIVE

5075 Millennia Green Dr · (407) 558-8640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5075 Millennia Green Dr, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2470 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For Lease Millenia Park area / Closed to Dr Phillis area ..Location..location..location...this charming and spacious Home has 5 Bed 3 Bath FULLY furnished to move in condition , has lots of features: kitchen with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, granite counter tops, corner lot with large back yard. This property is barely use in very good conditions . This property has unique layout with down stairs bedroom and full Bath. Located close to major highways as I-4 and Turnpike and minutes away from Millenia Mall,International drive,restaurants and Universal Studios . Schedule a visit today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5075 MILLENNIA GREEN DRIVE have any available units?
5075 MILLENNIA GREEN DRIVE has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5075 MILLENNIA GREEN DRIVE have?
Some of 5075 MILLENNIA GREEN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5075 MILLENNIA GREEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5075 MILLENNIA GREEN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5075 MILLENNIA GREEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5075 MILLENNIA GREEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5075 MILLENNIA GREEN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5075 MILLENNIA GREEN DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 5075 MILLENNIA GREEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5075 MILLENNIA GREEN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5075 MILLENNIA GREEN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5075 MILLENNIA GREEN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5075 MILLENNIA GREEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5075 MILLENNIA GREEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5075 MILLENNIA GREEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5075 MILLENNIA GREEN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
