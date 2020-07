Amenities

Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Lake Davis area. 1100 square feet with small, private backyard. The home is within walking distance to Thornton Park and Lake Eola. Centrally located and easy access to both 408 and I-4. House has a carport with a longer driveway that accommodates two to three vehicles. Street parking is also available. Wood floors, all major appliances included. Master bedroom has its own bathroom. Rental price includes a security system and lawn care.