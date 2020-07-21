All apartments in Orlando
Orlando, FL
5050 North Ln 51
5050 North Ln 51

5050 North Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5050 North Lane, Orlando, FL 32808

Amenities

garbage disposal
dogs allowed
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Orlando Sky Apartments 2x2 - Property Id: 219323

New leasing specials! Currently offering $0 administrative fees and HALF-OFF your first month's rent! Stop by our office at 4990 North Lane for more details!

Searching for great apartment home living in sunny Orlando, Florida? We have just the place for you. Orlando Sky Apartments is a unique and inviting community that offers the lifestyle you deserve. Our location allows for easy access to lakes, state parks, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment venues, all nearby. Orlando Sky Apartments is your gateway to fun and excitement in the beautiful sunshine state.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219323
Property Id 219323

(RLNE5537535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5050 North Ln 51 have any available units?
5050 North Ln 51 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5050 North Ln 51 have?
Some of 5050 North Ln 51's amenities include garbage disposal, dogs allowed, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5050 North Ln 51 currently offering any rent specials?
5050 North Ln 51 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5050 North Ln 51 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5050 North Ln 51 is pet friendly.
Does 5050 North Ln 51 offer parking?
No, 5050 North Ln 51 does not offer parking.
Does 5050 North Ln 51 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5050 North Ln 51 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5050 North Ln 51 have a pool?
No, 5050 North Ln 51 does not have a pool.
Does 5050 North Ln 51 have accessible units?
No, 5050 North Ln 51 does not have accessible units.
Does 5050 North Ln 51 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5050 North Ln 51 does not have units with dishwashers.
