505 RAMONA LN
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

505 RAMONA LN

505 Ramona Lane · (407) 809-5320
Location

505 Ramona Lane, Orlando, FL 32805
Rock Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 505 RAMONA LN · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1990 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Listing Agent: Edward Lee edward407lee@gmail.com 407-535-1768 - DOWNTOWN ORLANDO! This beautiful home is located in a well-established neighborhood nestled between College park and Downtown Orlando. This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home is a rare gem, beautifully renovated and move in ready! The brand new kitchen boasts dark wood cabinets with granite and all new stainless steel appliances. Natural Light pours in this comfortable floor plan. Sit in front of your beautiful fire place on those chilly nights. French doors that open out to the large Southern style red brick patio. Beautifully landscaped with a large fenced yard where a beautiful old oak tree takes center stage. This space is perfect for entertaining or enjoying nature quietly. Enter the home on a large driveway with space for all your guests! Close to everything, restaurants, Amway, Camping World Stadium, Downtown living at its best. Ride your bike to the New Downtown UCF Campus that is less than a mile away. Stroll through the creative village, Sunday Brunch downtown and Uber home in less than 10 Minutes.

(RLNE5467581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 RAMONA LN have any available units?
505 RAMONA LN has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 RAMONA LN have?
Some of 505 RAMONA LN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 RAMONA LN currently offering any rent specials?
505 RAMONA LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 RAMONA LN pet-friendly?
No, 505 RAMONA LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 505 RAMONA LN offer parking?
No, 505 RAMONA LN does not offer parking.
Does 505 RAMONA LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 RAMONA LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 RAMONA LN have a pool?
No, 505 RAMONA LN does not have a pool.
Does 505 RAMONA LN have accessible units?
No, 505 RAMONA LN does not have accessible units.
Does 505 RAMONA LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 RAMONA LN does not have units with dishwashers.
