505 RAMONA LN

Listing Agent: Edward Lee edward407lee@gmail.com 407-535-1768 - DOWNTOWN ORLANDO! This beautiful home is located in a well-established neighborhood nestled between College park and Downtown Orlando. This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home is a rare gem, beautifully renovated and move in ready! The brand new kitchen boasts dark wood cabinets with granite and all new stainless steel appliances. Natural Light pours in this comfortable floor plan. Sit in front of your beautiful fire place on those chilly nights. French doors that open out to the large Southern style red brick patio. Beautifully landscaped with a large fenced yard where a beautiful old oak tree takes center stage. This space is perfect for entertaining or enjoying nature quietly. Enter the home on a large driveway with space for all your guests! Close to everything, restaurants, Amway, Camping World Stadium, Downtown living at its best. Ride your bike to the New Downtown UCF Campus that is less than a mile away. Stroll through the creative village, Sunday Brunch downtown and Uber home in less than 10 Minutes.



