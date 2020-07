Amenities

Gorgeous carriage house in historic Lake Eola Heights. Just renovated with new furniture and appliances. Oak floors. Brand new bathroom. Fully-equipped kitchen. New washer and Dryer. Perfect for professional looking for short-term rental. Two blocks to Lake Eola. Downtown Orlando. Just bring your clothes. Security deposit amount negotiable depending on length of stay. Available October 8th and cant show until then.