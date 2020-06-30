5004 Adair Oak Drive

Amenities

4/2 Home In Lee Vista Area With New Carpet - This 4-bedroom and 2-bath home is located in the Lee Vista area has 2,580 square feet, with 2,052 square feet under air. Easy access to Hwy 417, Orlando Airport area and quick ride to downtown. Features include living/dining room, family room, eat-in kitchen with island, refrigerator with an icemaker, microwave and laundry room. Fresh new carpet and beautiful wood look plank tile in the kitchen, family room and bathrooms! Master bedroom has a walk-in closet, garden tub, double-sink vanity and a large walk-in shower. Two-car garage with opener, lawn irrigation system and a community pool.



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Kent Kuchenbecker

407-896-1200 ext 227



(RLNE5501114)