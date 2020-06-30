All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 5004 Adair Oak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
5004 Adair Oak Drive
Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:54 AM

5004 Adair Oak Drive

5004 Adair Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Vista East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5004 Adair Oak Drive, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
pool
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
4/2 Home In Lee Vista Area With New Carpet - This 4-bedroom and 2-bath home is located in the Lee Vista area has 2,580 square feet, with 2,052 square feet under air. Easy access to Hwy 417, Orlando Airport area and quick ride to downtown. Features include living/dining room, family room, eat-in kitchen with island, refrigerator with an icemaker, microwave and laundry room. Fresh new carpet and beautiful wood look plank tile in the kitchen, family room and bathrooms! Master bedroom has a walk-in closet, garden tub, double-sink vanity and a large walk-in shower. Two-car garage with opener, lawn irrigation system and a community pool.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Kent Kuchenbecker
407-896-1200 ext 227

(RLNE5501114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5004 Adair Oak Drive have any available units?
5004 Adair Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5004 Adair Oak Drive have?
Some of 5004 Adair Oak Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5004 Adair Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5004 Adair Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5004 Adair Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5004 Adair Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5004 Adair Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5004 Adair Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 5004 Adair Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5004 Adair Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5004 Adair Oak Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5004 Adair Oak Drive has a pool.
Does 5004 Adair Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 5004 Adair Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5004 Adair Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5004 Adair Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way
Orlando, FL 32810
ARIUM MetroWest
2450 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835
Amelia Court at Creative Village
659 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Ancora
10107 Ancora Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave
Orlando, FL 32803
The Princeton At College Park
646 W Smith Street
Orlando, FL 32804
The Caden East Mil
1989 Americana Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach