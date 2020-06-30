All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 5000 North Ln 002.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
5000 North Ln 002
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

5000 North Ln 002

5000 North Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5000 North Lane, Orlando, FL 32808

Amenities

garbage disposal
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Orlando Sky Apartments 1x1 - Property Id: 218833

New leasing specials! Currently offering $0 administrative fees and HALF-OFF your first month's rent! Stop by our office at 4990 North Lane for more details!

Searching for great apartment home living in sunny Orlando, Florida? We have just the place for you. Orlando Sky Apartments is a unique and inviting community that offers the lifestyle you deserve. Our location allows for easy access to lakes, state parks, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment venues, all nearby. Orlando Sky Apartments is your gateway to fun and excitement in the beautiful sunshine state.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/218833
Property Id 218833

(RLNE5525605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5000 North Ln 002 have any available units?
5000 North Ln 002 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5000 North Ln 002 have?
Some of 5000 North Ln 002's amenities include garbage disposal, some paid utils, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5000 North Ln 002 currently offering any rent specials?
5000 North Ln 002 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5000 North Ln 002 pet-friendly?
No, 5000 North Ln 002 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5000 North Ln 002 offer parking?
No, 5000 North Ln 002 does not offer parking.
Does 5000 North Ln 002 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5000 North Ln 002 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5000 North Ln 002 have a pool?
No, 5000 North Ln 002 does not have a pool.
Does 5000 North Ln 002 have accessible units?
No, 5000 North Ln 002 does not have accessible units.
Does 5000 North Ln 002 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5000 North Ln 002 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Valencia
8100 Claire Ann Dr
Orlando, FL 32825
Cornerstone
2409 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Citi Lakes
12024 Meadowbend Loop
Orlando, FL 32821
The Summit at Metrowest Apartments
6500 Metrowest Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
Aria at Millenia
5000 Millenia Palms Drive
Orlando, FL 32839
Reserve At Beachline
8335 Narcoossee Rd
Orlando, FL 32827

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach