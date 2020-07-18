4989 NORTHLAWN WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Spacious, open and well maintained 4 bedroom home in the highly sought Millennium Park Community will be available for rent in August. The newer single family home is 2300 square feet with 4 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, master bedroom with full ensuite, 2nd floor laundry and a nice balcony to relax at the end of the day. This beautiful house features an open concept kitchen with eat in area, granite countertop, 42" tall cabinets, Stainless-Steel kitchen Appliances, double car garage with automatic opener. The home has vaulted ceilings, large living room and a formal dining room. The master offers his and her sinks, a garden tub, separate shower stall and walk in closet. This 24 hour gated community offers resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse, playgrounds and much more. Minutes to I-4, the Millennia Mall, Universal Studios and the famous Dr. Phillips High School. Call for your private tour today!