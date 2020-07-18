All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4989 NORTHLAWN WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4989 NORTHLAWN WAY
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

4989 NORTHLAWN WAY

4989 Northlawn Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Florida Center North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4989 Northlawn Way, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Spacious, open and well maintained 4 bedroom home in the highly sought Millennium Park Community will be available for rent in August. The newer single family home is 2300 square feet with 4 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, master bedroom with full ensuite, 2nd floor laundry and a nice balcony to relax at the end of the day. This beautiful house features an open concept kitchen with eat in area, granite countertop, 42" tall cabinets, Stainless-Steel kitchen Appliances, double car garage with automatic opener. The home has vaulted ceilings, large living room and a formal dining room. The master offers his and her sinks, a garden tub, separate shower stall and walk in closet. This 24 hour gated community offers resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse, playgrounds and much more. Minutes to I-4, the Millennia Mall, Universal Studios and the famous Dr. Phillips High School. Call for your private tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4989 NORTHLAWN WAY have any available units?
4989 NORTHLAWN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4989 NORTHLAWN WAY have?
Some of 4989 NORTHLAWN WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4989 NORTHLAWN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
4989 NORTHLAWN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4989 NORTHLAWN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 4989 NORTHLAWN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4989 NORTHLAWN WAY offer parking?
Yes, 4989 NORTHLAWN WAY offers parking.
Does 4989 NORTHLAWN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4989 NORTHLAWN WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4989 NORTHLAWN WAY have a pool?
Yes, 4989 NORTHLAWN WAY has a pool.
Does 4989 NORTHLAWN WAY have accessible units?
No, 4989 NORTHLAWN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4989 NORTHLAWN WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4989 NORTHLAWN WAY has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
City View
595 W Church St
Orlando, FL 32805
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Fisherman's Village
5800 Dolphin Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
EOS
12221 E Colonial Dr
Orlando, FL 32826
The Summit at Metrowest Apartments
6500 Metrowest Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
The Yard at Ivanhoe
1460 Alden Road
Orlando, FL 32803
Gates of Harbortown
2333 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach