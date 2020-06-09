2/2 Townhome - Two bedroom Townhome located in the subdivision of Island Club at Rosemont. Community is gated with a community pool. Home has tiles throughout the entire home. Upgraded appliances and kitchen counter tops. Home has screened in porch where you can relax. You will love it the minute you walk in. Located minutes from I-4 and attractions make this a convenient location.
*small pets only- 20 lbs or less
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 4950 Haiti Circle have?
Some of 4950 Haiti Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4950 Haiti Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4950 Haiti Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4950 Haiti Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4950 Haiti Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4950 Haiti Circle offer parking?
No, 4950 Haiti Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4950 Haiti Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4950 Haiti Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4950 Haiti Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4950 Haiti Circle has a pool.
Does 4950 Haiti Circle have accessible units?
No, 4950 Haiti Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4950 Haiti Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4950 Haiti Circle does not have units with dishwashers.