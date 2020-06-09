4950 Haiti Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2/2 Townhome - Two bedroom Townhome located in the subdivision of Island Club at Rosemont. Community is gated with a community pool. Home has tiles throughout the entire home. Upgraded appliances and kitchen counter tops. Home has screened in porch where you can relax. You will love it the minute you walk in. Located minutes from I-4 and attractions make this a convenient location.



*small pets only- 20 lbs or less



(RLNE4366446)