Last updated September 15 2019 at 11:23 AM

4950 Haiti Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4950 Haiti Circle, Orlando, FL 32808
Rosemont

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2/2 Townhome - Two bedroom Townhome located in the subdivision of Island Club at Rosemont. Community is gated with a community pool. Home has tiles throughout the entire home. Upgraded appliances and kitchen counter tops. Home has screened in porch where you can relax. You will love it the minute you walk in. Located minutes from I-4 and attractions make this a convenient location.

*small pets only- 20 lbs or less

(RLNE4366446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4950 Haiti Circle have any available units?
4950 Haiti Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4950 Haiti Circle have?
Some of 4950 Haiti Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4950 Haiti Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4950 Haiti Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4950 Haiti Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4950 Haiti Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4950 Haiti Circle offer parking?
No, 4950 Haiti Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4950 Haiti Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4950 Haiti Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4950 Haiti Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4950 Haiti Circle has a pool.
Does 4950 Haiti Circle have accessible units?
No, 4950 Haiti Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4950 Haiti Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4950 Haiti Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
