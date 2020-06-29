All apartments in Orlando
4900 North Lane
4900 North Lane

4900 North Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4900 North Lane, Orlando, FL 32808

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Orlando Sky - 1/2 off 1 month's Rent & More! - Property Id: 168914

Welcome to Orlando Sky Apartments. We have Studios, 1 and 2 bedroom homes with Patio. Our homes have a welcoming spacious open floor plan, vinyl flooring and carpet in the room/s. We offer washer dryer hook ups and have an onsite laundry facility. 24 hour emergency maintenance, Pet friendly, Pest control, close to everything!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/168914
Property Id 168914

(RLNE5525433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4900 North Lane have any available units?
4900 North Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4900 North Lane have?
Some of 4900 North Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4900 North Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4900 North Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4900 North Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4900 North Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4900 North Lane offer parking?
No, 4900 North Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4900 North Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4900 North Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4900 North Lane have a pool?
No, 4900 North Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4900 North Lane have accessible units?
No, 4900 North Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4900 North Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4900 North Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

