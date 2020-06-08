4863 Walden Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2/2.5 Townhome In Cypress Creek - Townhome in Cypress Creek, just minutes form the Mall at Millennia and I-4! This 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom unit has a full kitchen, laundry closet, and living dining combo on the first floor, along with a large single-car garage. Both bedrooms are upstairs. The master suite has a private bath, with a walk-in closet. The second full bath is in the landing area at the top of the stairs. The community includes a pool. Call for a showing!



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Tonya Burnett

407-896-1200 ext 235



View All Listings: www.wilsonmanagementgroup.com



