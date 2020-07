Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Come see this extra large 2 story condo minutes from Millenia Mall. This property has all stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile flooring downstairs and carpet upstairs. This property also comes with a washer and dryer, dual sinks in master bathroom and 2 car garage. This property will not last long!