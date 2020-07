Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

4848 Lake Ridge Rd. #3, Orlando, FL 32808 - Don't miss this 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo with 1 car garage. The property is immaculate with tile floors and granite counter tops throughout the unit. The property also features a covered patio to enjoy these hot Florida days. More photos coming soon.



- Net income must be 3.0 times the asking rent

- No Evictions

- No Rental Debt

- No Utility Debt



Please text George at 334.268.1737 or go to rentprosper.com and hit the CONTACT US button to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5874846)