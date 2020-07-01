All apartments in Orlando
Last updated April 14 2020 at 10:47 PM

4810 Sanoma Vlg

4810 Sanoma Village · No Longer Available
Location

4810 Sanoma Village, Orlando, FL 32808
Signal Hill

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This large 3 bedroom townhouse is located in Acorn Village. It has an open and spacious family room with tiled floors and updated kitchen. The unit has been freshly painted and has newer hardware and fixtures throughout. The newly carpeted bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor along with the main bath, and the large sliding glass door leads out to a fenced-in common area. Acorn Village offers easy access to downtown, Winter Park and I-4 and offers the advantages of condo living with a charming neighborhood feel.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4810 Sanoma Vlg have any available units?
4810 Sanoma Vlg doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 4810 Sanoma Vlg currently offering any rent specials?
4810 Sanoma Vlg is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4810 Sanoma Vlg pet-friendly?
No, 4810 Sanoma Vlg is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4810 Sanoma Vlg offer parking?
No, 4810 Sanoma Vlg does not offer parking.
Does 4810 Sanoma Vlg have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4810 Sanoma Vlg does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4810 Sanoma Vlg have a pool?
No, 4810 Sanoma Vlg does not have a pool.
Does 4810 Sanoma Vlg have accessible units?
No, 4810 Sanoma Vlg does not have accessible units.
Does 4810 Sanoma Vlg have units with dishwashers?
No, 4810 Sanoma Vlg does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4810 Sanoma Vlg have units with air conditioning?
No, 4810 Sanoma Vlg does not have units with air conditioning.

