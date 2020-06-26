All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4797 MAPLE PARK STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4797 MAPLE PARK STREET
Last updated January 16 2020 at 3:05 AM

4797 MAPLE PARK STREET

4797 Maple Park Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Florida Center North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4797 Maple Park Street, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Great location to live in this upscale single family home, Gated community with lot of amenities in Orlando Fl.
This 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home offers lot of upgrades and space for the entire family, as soon as you walk in you will love the Open concept floor plan, with formal living and dining room combo leading you towards the amazing gourmet kitchen, breakfast and family room. The kitchen offers 42' cherry Woods cabinets, with a perfect finished touch under-cabinets lighting system, granite counter-top, backsplash, breakfast bar, walk in pantry, fully equipped with stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the water view with family and friends while cooking or watching TV on your Great room. There is also a bedroom with full bathroom on the first floor, the master bedroom has a very large walk in closet, seating area, the loft perfect for Office or game room., no rear neighbors . Millennia Park community is near major highways, I-4, Florida Turnpike, SR 408, and minutes from Millennia Mall and Universal Studios, walking distance to elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4797 MAPLE PARK STREET have any available units?
4797 MAPLE PARK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4797 MAPLE PARK STREET have?
Some of 4797 MAPLE PARK STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4797 MAPLE PARK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4797 MAPLE PARK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4797 MAPLE PARK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4797 MAPLE PARK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4797 MAPLE PARK STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4797 MAPLE PARK STREET offers parking.
Does 4797 MAPLE PARK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4797 MAPLE PARK STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4797 MAPLE PARK STREET have a pool?
No, 4797 MAPLE PARK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4797 MAPLE PARK STREET have accessible units?
No, 4797 MAPLE PARK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4797 MAPLE PARK STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4797 MAPLE PARK STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
City View
595 W Church St
Orlando, FL 32805
The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Alta Headwaters
4000 Headwaters Way
Orlando, FL 32837
Northlake Park
9300 Northlake Pkwy
Orlando, FL 32827
Ancora
10107 Ancora Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Bainbridge at Nona Place
12855 Sunstone Avenue
Orlando, FL 32832

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrlando 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Apartments
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach