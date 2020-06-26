4797 MAPLE PARK STREET

Amenities

Great location to live in this upscale single family home, Gated community with lot of amenities in Orlando Fl.

This 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home offers lot of upgrades and space for the entire family, as soon as you walk in you will love the Open concept floor plan, with formal living and dining room combo leading you towards the amazing gourmet kitchen, breakfast and family room. The kitchen offers 42' cherry Woods cabinets, with a perfect finished touch under-cabinets lighting system, granite counter-top, backsplash, breakfast bar, walk in pantry, fully equipped with stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the water view with family and friends while cooking or watching TV on your Great room. There is also a bedroom with full bathroom on the first floor, the master bedroom has a very large walk in closet, seating area, the loft perfect for Office or game room., no rear neighbors . Millennia Park community is near major highways, I-4, Florida Turnpike, SR 408, and minutes from Millennia Mall and Universal Studios, walking distance to elementary school.